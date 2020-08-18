1/1
Beverly J. Deniz
1948 - 2020
Beverly J. Deniz passed away peacefully at her home in Petaluma August 14, 2020 after a lengthy illness. Beverly was born June 10, 1948 to the late Clark E. Hansen and Evelyn G. Hansen (Vondrak). A lifelong resident of the Petaluma area, Beverly graduated Petaluma High School in 1966. Beverly was a country girl at heart who loved being on the farm, working along-side her family and with her animals. She was devoted to her family, faith and hard work. Her greatest joy in life was taking part and attending the many different events of her children and grandchildren. She was a dedicated 4-H leader and a fixture at the county fairs for decades, helping her children and grandchildren showing dairy cattle. Beverly was a long-time member of St. James Catholic Church, where she taught CCD classes for many years. She is survived by her loving husband of 44 years Ernest Deniz of Petaluma. Loving mother to her children, Kevin Soper, Lucas Deniz and wife Lisa, Becky Chevalier and husband John, Vicky Prior and husband Frank, Eddy Deniz and wife Bethany. Cherished Grandma to Kristina Norman and husband Brian, Steven Soper, Emily and Abigail Prior, Darren, Shelby, and Andrew Deniz, Rylee and Caden Chevalier, Ava and Parker Deniz. Great-grandmother to Matthew and Katelyn Norman. Loving sister to Vernon Hansen and wife Kathy. Beloved aunt to Shay Ribeiro and husband Mark, Chad Hansen and girlfriend Tammy Buza. Also survived by her uncle Philip Vondrak of Iowa, and numerous cousins and extended family.
The visitation will be held, Thursday, August 20, 2020 from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM at PARENT-SORENSEN MORTUARY and CREMATORY, 850 Keokuk St., Petaluma. During the visitation a mask is required. The family would like to thank Mere Tavo for her devoted care for Beverly in her final months. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Beverly's name to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.



MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Visitation
10:00 - 05:00 PM
Parent-Sorensen Mortuary and Crematory - Petaluma
Funeral services provided by
Parent-Sorensen Mortuary and Crematory - Petaluma
850 Keokuk Street
Petaluma, CA 94952
(707) 763-4131
Memories & Condolences
August 17, 2020
When I moved to Cotati in 1962, Bev was one of my first friends at Kenilworth. So sorry to hear of her passing.
Lani Lewis Smiley
Classmate
August 17, 2020
To Ernie and family, so sorry for your loss. No words can ease the pain. RIP Beverly. Cindy and Louie Machado
Cindylee Machado
