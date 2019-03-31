Home

Daniels Chapel of the Roses
1225 Sonoma Avenue
Santa Rosa, CA 95402
(707) 525-3730
Memorial service
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mark Lutheran Church
4325 Mayette Avenue
Santa Rosa, CA
Beverly J. Marks


1931 - 2019
Beverly J. Marks Notice
Beverly J. Marks
She passed away in Santa Rosa, California on March 23, 2019 at the age of 87. Born on October 5, 1931 in Chicago, Illinois, Beverly was raised in Madison, Wisconsin. She met her husband Vernon (who was an Air Force Airman) at an Ice Rink and they were married in 1947. In May of 1948 they were blessed with the birth of their daughter Linda and son Steven was born in March of 1951. Sadly, Vernon was killed in an automobile accident in 1962. Soon after, Beverly and the children moved to Santa Rosa to be closer to her mother. In addition to being a wonderful homemaker and mother, Beverly worked as a nurse's aide, in catering, teaching English and reading to adults, as a dispatcher at an alarm company and at her son's towing company. She enjoyed volunteering in the community and would often fix and repair old toys for Christmas, she volunteered at St. Mark Lutheran Church and helped with monthly blood pressure checks and health service events, she knit hats for newborn babies and crocheted blankets for the homeless…she was always giving. Beverly was a tireless caregiver for her son Steven for five years, she was a caregiver to her grandsons and an incredible support to her daughter Linda. Preceded in death by her husband Vernon C. Marks and son Steven C. Marks, she is survived by her daughter Linda, grandsons Andy and Jimmy, and nieces and nephews in Wisconsin.
Family and friends are invited to attend a Memorial Service on Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at 11:00AM at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 4325 Mayette Avenue, Santa Rosa. Private interment, Calvary Catholic Cemetery, Santa Rosa. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bev's memory to the Redwood Empire Food Bank or to Sutter Care at Home Hospice.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Mar. 31, 2019
