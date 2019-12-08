|
Beverly Joanne O'Connor
On Tuesday, December 3, 2019, we lost the heart and soul of our family. Beverly Joanne O'Connor passed of a sudden and fatal heart attack, with daughter Brenda at her side.
Gram moved to the West County 64 years ago, raised her family, loved her community and lived a full and vibrant life. She started each day with her cup of coffee and her crossword puzzle and loved nothing more than a marathon game of Rummikub with the grands and great grands. She was an artist and craft woman, enjoyed hunting the bargain and participating in craft shows with her daughter Cheryl and granddaughters Marilee and Rachelle. Grabbing a "nibble or a bite" was the best thing to do with her as she always would tell us how "Snazzy" we looked that day. She enjoyed traveling later in life with her best friend Martha; cruising to Alaska and the Panama Canal was an experience that she treasured. Above all though, she LOVED her family with her whole heart and welcomed every new addition with open arms and the best hugs ever.
Joanne was preceded in death by her first husband, father of her children and love of her life, Allen Taipale; second husband and best friend Bill O' Connor; sons Dennis and Rusty Taipale and son-in-law Arthur "Dee" Denno. She is survived by brothers Chuck and Ike Isaacson, daughters Cheryl Denno and Brenda Owens, eleven grandkids, seventeen great grandkids and two great great grandkids. She is also survived by lifelong best girlfriends Elsie, Helga, Donna and Wilma…Oh the stories they could tell!
Graveside services will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 12:00 Noon at Forest View Cemetery, Forestville. In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her memory to the Forestville Youth Park, PO Box 357, Forestville, CA 95436.
She led a life well lived.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Dec. 8, 2019