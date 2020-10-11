Beverly KruseBev Kruse passed away peacefully on September 29 at the age of 93. A native of Sonoma County, she was a graduate of Petaluma High School, a mother, a grandmother and secretary/bookkeeper. Known for her sweet, easygoing nature, nonjudgmental acceptance of everyone she met, and rolling with whatever life threw at her. The best mother ever! She loved to read, particularly historical novels and was meticulous with her sewing. Predeceased by 1 niece and 2 nephews and her 3 older brothers; Fred Luiz (Ginnie), Ted Lewis (Pat), and George Luiz. She survived 2 husbands, Harvard (Red) Dowdy and Ernie Kruse. Bev is survived by daughter, Cathy DeJoria and son Scott Dowdy (Maria), stepson Bob Kruse, and stepdaughter Allison Dowdy. Also surviving her are grandchildren Jim and Ashley. She leaves her friend and sister-in-law Marie Luiz (George, dec.). She will be terribly missed.