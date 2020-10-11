1/
Beverly Kruse
1927 - 2020
Beverly Kruse
Bev Kruse passed away peacefully on September 29 at the age of 93. A native of Sonoma County, she was a graduate of Petaluma High School, a mother, a grandmother and secretary/bookkeeper. Known for her sweet, easygoing nature, nonjudgmental acceptance of everyone she met, and rolling with whatever life threw at her. The best mother ever! She loved to read, particularly historical novels and was meticulous with her sewing. Predeceased by 1 niece and 2 nephews and her 3 older brothers; Fred Luiz (Ginnie), Ted Lewis (Pat), and George Luiz. She survived 2 husbands, Harvard (Red) Dowdy and Ernie Kruse. Bev is survived by daughter, Cathy DeJoria and son Scott Dowdy (Maria), stepson Bob Kruse, and stepdaughter Allison Dowdy. Also surviving her are grandchildren Jim and Ashley. She leaves her friend and sister-in-law Marie Luiz (George, dec.). She will be terribly missed.



Published in Press Democrat on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Parent-Sorensen Mortuary and Crematory - Petaluma
850 Keokuk Street
Petaluma, CA 94952
(707) 763-4131
October 9, 2020
Truly a great lady. She will be missed. I am sure she is in heaven now praying to get us all there too
karen schwetschenau
Family
