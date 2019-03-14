|
|
Bill Feige
Bill Feige passed away March 10, 2019 due to complications from ALS and dementia. Born in Vallejo, Bill spent 64 of his 68 years in Sebastopol and Occidental. Graduating from Analy High School. A Vietnam veteran, Bill spent his life working on the family ranch in Occidental, logging and tending the sheep and then cattle. He loved the ranch and provided his family with a wonderful place to live. He is preceded in death by his parents, Raymond and Marjorie Feige.
Bill is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Roberta and his three wonderful sons, Benjamin, Daniel and his wife Brianna, and son Henry. Also beloved grandchildren Knox and Capri, all of Occidental. He is also survived by his sisters Janet Gaffney, Joanne Feige and brothers Don and Tom Feige. Also many nieces and nephews and numerous cousins and family in California and Massachusetts.
A memorial will be held at the Feige Ranch in Occidental, Saturday March 16th, 2019 from Noon - 3 p.m. All are invited. Any donations in Bills' memory may be made to the ALS society, or the s Project, a favorite of Bill's
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2019