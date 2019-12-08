|
Bill Scott
It is with great sadness that we tell you of the passing of Bill Scott. Bill, a resident of Santa Rosa, California passed away last week in his sleep. Kenneth William (Bill) Scott was born February 4th, 1950 in Hornell, New York to Helen Louise Bradt and Kenneth Scott. Bill and his younger brother Larry were raised on Broad Street in Schuyerville, New York.
Bill graduated from Schuylerville Central School in 1967 and even taught there for a brief time. Bill went to college at Fredonia University in New York and taught parapsychology at a college level at Emory University in Georgia while living in Carrollton, GA. He studied and taught Extra-Sensory Perception at Duke University and J.B. Rhine Institute. Bill surrounded himself with a generation of counterculture parapsychologists, scientists and thinkers like Stanley Krippner, Timothy Leary, Dr. Richard Albert (Ram Dass) and attended workshops and retreats with John C. Lilly. He then moved to Napa, California in 1979 and worked for the Fairfield School District with special needs children. Bill married Dorinda Scott and started a successful computer business in Napa called MicroResources, which he sold in 1989, after his son Billy Dakota was born. His family moved to Santa Rosa so he could return to working in the education department to help children with speech and language deficits in Sonoma Co. After retirement, Bill took a volunteer position at the Diocese of Santa Rosa and then was hired as staff to oversee programs that involved working with the homeless. He was honored for his many years of service, support, hard work and selfless dedication. Bill exuded compassion and went above and beyond to help the residents and was loved by many. He worked there just weeks prior to his passing.
He loved vacationing in Belize, Blues music and most of all, enjoyed spending time with his son, Billy.
Bill will be deeply missed by his son Billy Dakota Scott, his brother Larry Scott, niece Xenen Scott and nephew Schuyler Scott, cousins Donna Lunsford (Carl), Charlie Bradt (Marty), Carrie and Kiana Souza and many friends, colleagues and loved ones.
One of his lasts posts on social media said, "Just be a good person, love who you can, help where you can, give what you can." This is how Bill lived his life.
A celebration of his life will be held at a restaurant (TBD) in Petaluma, CA at 6:00 p.m., on Friday, December 27th, followed by the Tommy Castro/Chris Cain show at 8:30 p.m. the Mystic in Petaluma (please buy tickets in advance).
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Santa Rosa https://www.srcharities.org
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Dec. 8, 2019