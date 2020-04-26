|
Billy Gene McKnight
Billy Gene McKnight, went home to be with the Lord on April 3, 2020. He passed peacefully in his sleep at the age of 90.
Bill is preceded in death by his wife Helga McKnight, his daughters Diana Lyn Clark and Sandy McKnight. He is survived by his sister Deane Langdon, daughters Dana Gianassi and Sandra Andrews and son and daughter-in-law Victor and Sofia McKnight. Grandchildren: Bree Logan, Jake and Stacy Gianassi, Bree and Dan Little, Ryan McKnight, Ross McKnight and Alyson McKnight. Great-grandchildren: Kim Lashley, Brittney Buskirk, Emily Trujillo, Sydra Gianassi, Aidan Gianassi and Hudson Little. Great-great-grandchildren: Jude and Maverick. And many other cousins, nephews and nieces.
Bill was born to Charles and Grace McKnight on December 29, 1929 in Lawton, Oklahoma. He served in the Army Air Corps in World War II and moved to California after the war.
He led an exciting life and was the life of the party as anyone would attest. He was the most generous man and would never let you pay for a dinner bill! He loved to golf, spend time with friends, host family dinners and he never wasted tonic on good gin. He always held fast to his belief in Jesus and loved inviting others and attending church with his family. He was the go-to helper to those in his senior apartment complex, taking those who didn't have rides to doctor appointments.
What brought him the most joy in the latter part of his life was to watch his grandkids play sports. He was well known as "Grandpa" around many baseball fields and basketball courts around Sonoma county. He rarely missed a practice or a game - cheering on the kids, flirting with all the moms, and of course yelling at the umpires!
There are no words to express how much he will be missed by all of us who knew and loved him. A memorial service will be planned at a later date.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Apr. 26, 2020