Biruta (Ruth) Asbell
Ruth died peacefully in her home on January 6, 2020. Born in Riga, Latvia in 1932, her family left Riga during World War II, first to a German displaced-persons camp and then to the US, where she settled in Saugerties, NY with her mother Zenta and sister Rita. Ruth embraced her new life in the States. She was vibrant, attractive and popular.
Ruth married James Calvin Asbell in 1954 and settled in Santa Rosa. She is survived by sons Karl (Susan), Seth and Aron. She also leaves behind her grandchildren Amber Swanson (Steven), Gwyneth Bulawsky, Nick Lepf, Kendall Asbell and Kelsey Rubelle (Colin). She will be missed by great-grandchildren Hailey and Orion as well as close friends Sandy Beltz, Dale Beltz and Steven Abbott. Ruth is predeceased by her husband Jim, daughters Stacey and Jana and mother-in-law Gladys Asbell.
We want to express our sincere appreciation to the dedicated people who helped care for her in her later years, particularly Joanie Parker. Ruth made friends wherever she went and will be remembered as a happy, generous and hopeful lady. Her unwavering love, support and acceptance of her family and friends is her legacy.
We will be having one last party for Ruth. She wouldn't have it any other way! Please call Susan Asbell 707-272-3645 for details.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Jan. 12, 2020