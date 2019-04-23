|
Blake Benjamin Coffman
Blake Benjamin Coffman died unexpectedly at his home in Sebastopol on April 17, 2019. He was born on December 21, 2000, in Santa Rosa. He leaves behind his parents, Fredrick and Ellen Coffman, brother James of Sebastopol, sister Sarah Coffman of Connellsville, PA, his maternal grandparents, Rene and Norman Levy, of Fort Lee, NJ, and various aunts, uncles and cousins. He was predeceased by his paternal grandparents, James and Beverly Coffman of White, PA. He previously attended Summerfield Waldorf School and was a graduate of Analy High School this June. He was a talented artist, a former tennis team member at Analy High School, and a devoted son, brother and grandson.
A funeral service will take place at Pleasant Hills Memorial Park at 1700 Pleasant Hill Road, Sebastopol, on Tuesday, April 23, with viewing and visitation from 1:00-3:00, followed by graveside service at 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Blake Coffman Memorial Scholarship Fund by following the link here:
http://tiny.cc/8v8i5y
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Apr. 23, 2019