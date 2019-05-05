Home

January 11, 2004—May 5, 2009
This is never easy to write, but this year is especially hard.
You've been gone now, twice as long as you lived.
It's been ten years since that fateful day, today you would be fifteen.
What can we say?
We still miss your beautiful smile, boundless enthusiasm, and
uninhibited free spirit.
Would give anything to know you now. Unfortunately, that is not meant to be.
We know you're never far away.
You are every gentle breeze, beautiful sunset and rainbow over the wheat fields.
You're forever on our minds and hold a precious place in our hearts.
Our little white butterfly.
We love you TONS!
Mom, Dad, and DocDoc
Published Online in the Press Democrat on May 5, 2019
