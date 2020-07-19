Bonnie (Davidson) Diegelman

Bonnie was born in Laramie, Wyoming on January 17, 1927 to Lloyd and Marie Davidson. She graduated from Laramie High School. Bonnie married Bob Diegelman after he came back from serving in the U S Army on September 1, 1946.They were happily married for 67 years. They lived in Big Piney and Green River, WY before moving to Santa Rosa in1955 with their children, Bill and Jeanie. Bonnie loved Santa Rosa and would often say, "Isn't this the most beautiful place you would ever want to live?" She loved to cook, play cards, sing, dance, laugh, tell jokes, and most of all, her family.

There will be no service.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store