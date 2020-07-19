1/1
Bonnie (Davidson) Diegelman
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bonnie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bonnie (Davidson) Diegelman
Bonnie was born in Laramie, Wyoming on January 17, 1927 to Lloyd and Marie Davidson. She graduated from Laramie High School. Bonnie married Bob Diegelman after he came back from serving in the U S Army on September 1, 1946.They were happily married for 67 years. They lived in Big Piney and Green River, WY before moving to Santa Rosa in1955 with their children, Bill and Jeanie. Bonnie loved Santa Rosa and would often say, "Isn't this the most beautiful place you would ever want to live?" She loved to cook, play cards, sing, dance, laugh, tell jokes, and most of all, her family.
There will be no service.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press Democrat from Jul. 19 to Jul. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved