Bonnie Lou Young MacKay
1942 - 2020
August 12, 1942 - August 28, 2020
Bonnie Lou MacKay, most recently of Corvallis, Oregon, died peacefully in her sleep on August 28th, 2020. She was born in Detroit, Michigan on August 12th, 1942 to Walter C. and Bertha S. Young. She is survived by her loving husband of 56 years, Kenneth D. Mackay, her two daughters, Laurel MacKay of San Diego and Heather Gimino of Corvallis, son-in-law Vincent Gimino, as well as her two granddaughters; Marin and Sophia, and three grandsons; Ian, Anthony, and Nicholas.
Bonnie grew up in Detroit where she graduated valedictorian from Denby High School in 1960. She went on to graduate with Phi Beta Kappa Honors from the University of Michigan. During her time in Ann Arbor she met her future husband, Ken, and they married in 1964. She earned her Master's degree in teaching from the University of Minnesota. She taught for over 20 years in the Minnesota public school system, before relocating to Santa Rosa, California where she taught for several more years at a private school for young women. She believed strongly in education for women/girls, and memorials in her name can be made to The Malala Fund (https://malala.org/donate?sc=header).
McHenry Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. Please leave your thoughts and memories for the family at www.mchenryfuneralhome.com.

Published in Press Democrat on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McHenry Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Corvallis
206 NW 5th St.
Corvallis, OR 97330
541-757-8141
