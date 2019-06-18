|
Bounsor Lim
Bounsor Lim passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, June 13, 2019 around 7:30 a.m. at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital at the age of 94. He was a very loving, respected family man. He is survived by four daughters Eng Lim Ung, Lysa Chhim, Sunny Lim (owner of Crystal's Corner, Doughnut Shop), and Sokpha Lim. He also left behind nine grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren. Bounsor Lim, whom we lovingly called "Tata", is a very caring and considerate man who took care of his family regardless of adversity. Customers of Crystal's Corner have come to know him and enjoy talking to him whenever he was there.
Born in Cambodia, he was a well-respected man known for his wisdom, fairness, and strength. When the civil war broke out in Cambodia, his family was separated. He cared for three of his four children and two of his grandchildren during the Pol Pot regime. Bounsor lost his beloved wife during that time, but his intelligence and selflessness saved his children, grandchildren, and extended family that would later reunite after the war. After moving to the United States, he continued to be involved with their lives, always providing support in all his capacity. He enjoyed gardening and his green thumb provided his family with fruits and vegetables throughout the years. His contagious smile was well known, and his eyes always lit up when he saw his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. His family, near and far, love and respect him with all their hearts. Words alone cannot express their gratitude for all he has done. We are honored and truly blessed to be his family.
The family will honor Mr. Bounsor Lim's life on June 22nd, 2019 at Daniel's Chapel of the Roses, Santa Rosa, CA 95405. Viewing will begin at 11:00 a.m., and the funeral service will commence at 1:00 p.m. Rest in peace, Tata. We miss you and love you very much.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from June 18 to June 20, 2019