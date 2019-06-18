Home

POWERED BY

Services
Daniels Chapel of the Roses
1225 Sonoma Avenue
Santa Rosa, CA 95402
(707) 525-3730
Viewing
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Daniels Chapel of the Roses
1225 Sonoma Avenue
Santa Rosa, CA 95402
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Daniels Chapel of the Roses
1225 Sonoma Avenue
Santa Rosa, CA 95402
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bounsor Lim
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bounsor Lim

Notice Condolences Flowers

Bounsor Lim Notice
Bounsor Lim
Bounsor Lim passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, June 13, 2019 around 7:30 a.m. at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital at the age of 94. He was a very loving, respected family man. He is survived by four daughters Eng Lim Ung, Lysa Chhim, Sunny Lim (owner of Crystal's Corner, Doughnut Shop), and Sokpha Lim. He also left behind nine grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren. Bounsor Lim, whom we lovingly called "Tata", is a very caring and considerate man who took care of his family regardless of adversity. Customers of Crystal's Corner have come to know him and enjoy talking to him whenever he was there.
Born in Cambodia, he was a well-respected man known for his wisdom, fairness, and strength. When the civil war broke out in Cambodia, his family was separated. He cared for three of his four children and two of his grandchildren during the Pol Pot regime. Bounsor lost his beloved wife during that time, but his intelligence and selflessness saved his children, grandchildren, and extended family that would later reunite after the war. After moving to the United States, he continued to be involved with their lives, always providing support in all his capacity. He enjoyed gardening and his green thumb provided his family with fruits and vegetables throughout the years. His contagious smile was well known, and his eyes always lit up when he saw his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. His family, near and far, love and respect him with all their hearts. Words alone cannot express their gratitude for all he has done. We are honored and truly blessed to be his family.
The family will honor Mr. Bounsor Lim's life on June 22nd, 2019 at Daniel's Chapel of the Roses, Santa Rosa, CA 95405. Viewing will begin at 11:00 a.m., and the funeral service will commence at 1:00 p.m. Rest in peace, Tata. We miss you and love you very much.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from June 18 to June 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Daniels Chapel of the Roses
Download Now