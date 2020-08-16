1/1
Bradley Robert (Brad) Conners
1975 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bradley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Bradley (Brad) Robert Conners
Bradley (Brad) Robert Conners was born in Eureka, California on November 7, 1975 to Greg Conners and Sheron Bradley. After graduating from Eureka High School, Brad attended Sonoma State University and the police academy at College of the Redwoods. On July 24, 2000, Brad married his wife Jennifer (Jen). Together, they raised three children, Alex, Ben, and Emily.
Brad spent eighteen years as a police officer with Santa Rosa Police Department, holding ranks of Sergeant and Detective, and leading the Police Officers Association as Vice President. In his law enforcement career, Brad would affect the lives of many of his fellow citizens, treating those he encountered with respect, dignity, and compassion. Throughout his career, Brad received several commendations and was most proud of his work as a detective helping children who were victims of abuse.
In 2016, Brad and his family moved to Albany, Oregon, where he would hold the position of Crime Prevention Specialist with Albany Police Department before beginning a joint career with Jen in Real Estate with their new business Porch & Pasture Real Estate.
Those who knew Brad will attest that he worked hard and loved harder, often blending the two. On any given weekend, Brad could be found on an adventure with his family, sharing a favorite record album with friends, standing at the grill on his back porch making everyone laugh, volunteering in his community, or handing a new set of keys to someone about to set foot in their new home for the first time.
Brad's legacy will be one of compassion and humor, but also among his many attributes is wisdom. After his passing, many of those close to him could be heard saying, "who is going to get us through this when the guy we all go to is the one that is gone?" Brad had a simple and clear way of looking at life. One example is helping his lifelong best friend with a simple lesson in parenting: "never easier, just different."
Brad is survived by his parents Sheron Bradley and Greg (Carol) Conners, wife Jen, children Alex, Ben, and Emily, his brother James (Christen and son Declan), sister Caitlin and her mother Jannetje Vrieze, and many uncles, aunts, and cousins.
In lieu of an in-person service, Brad's family is encouraging those who would like to celebrate his life to do so the evening of Saturday, August 22, 2020, around family and friends, over a good meal, favorite music, stories, and laughter.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press Democrat on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Aasum-Dufour Funeral Home
805 Ellsworth St Sw
Albany, OR 97321
(541) 926-5541
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Aasum-Dufour Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
August 15, 2020
All of our love and prayers to Brad’s family. He was one of the good ones. One of the best.
Dawn and Dan Hoff
Friend
August 15, 2020
Brad always had the best smile and a great laugh and he was a awesome guy. My sympathies go out to his family. Gone way too soon
Pam Dubaldi
Classmate
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved