Brant Minetti
1956 - 2020
Brant Minetti
May 7, 1956 - October 29, 2020
Brant grew up in Vallejo, then went on to graduate from Sacramento State.
After college he met Arlis Gehrke. He married Arlis in 1982, and moved to Santa Rosa and joined
Her family's business Gehrke Realty as a property manager.
Brant will be best known for driving around in his signature yellow Jeep and his passion for eating, as no one enjoyed a buffet more than him. He made many friends from his interests which included traveling, antiques such as cars, phones, gas pumps, pinball machines, trains and tractors. He will always be remembered for his kindness and good humor.
He is survived by his wife Arlis Gehrke Minetti, his sister Clare Minetti, brothers-in-laws Robert Gehrke and Wayne Gehrke, sister-in-law Pam Stuckey Gehrke, two nieces Jane and Ivria, nephew Paul, numerous cousins and his beloved Labrador Olive.
Although Brant's passing was sudden, he had a full life filled with many wonderful experiences.
No service will be held. A celebration of life will be planned in the future. In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to www.DogwoodAnimalRescue.org

Published in Press Democrat on Nov. 22, 2020.
November 17, 2020
Brant was a special man and dear friend and classmate. Brant was a caring and giving man that watched out and assisted for any friend in need. I will always treasure the great memories we had with Brant and his beautiful wife, Arlis and our dear Santa Rosa friends. Miss you Brant❤
Maureen Johnston
Friend
