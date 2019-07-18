|
Braxton Lee Bragg
"Hasta la vista", as he always used to say as his goodbye….
Braxton Lee Bragg died peacefully at the age of 87 on June 28, 2019. He was born March 12, 1932, the youngest son of Everett and Mildred Bragg. He was born in Coalinga, CA and grew up in Willits, Santa Rosa and Alameda. He would regularly bring his memories of traveling with his father who sold energy systems to rural customers. He also remembered traveling around the world with him. His early 20s and middle age are somewhat shrouded in mystery, but it seems he was always an artist. In 1985, he completed his Masters Degree in Art from San Jose State. Brax surrounded himself with his artwork, yet had many more portraits than he could fit on his walls. He leaves behind many masterpieces, often portraits of celebrities, sports stars, family portraits, and always welcomed commissions. He painted with oils and acrylics with astonishing accuracy, yet often with something slightly askew.
Braxton was a gentle giant at 6'3", and always had a joke or ditty to make those around him smile. He lived at Springfield Place in Petaluma since 2014 where he was resident VIP in wii bowling, carpet croquet and bocce. Everyone wanted him on their team for he was not only skilled but possessed an uncanny luck, which brought him many a blackouts at BINGO. While with his special friend Muriel Dinsmore, he participated in all trips and activities Springfield had to offer. They loved watching sports together as well with their favorites being the Giants and Warriors. They spent many hours together and now they are reunited. Braxton made friends wherever he went with his eternal optimism and easy going nature. He would befriend every dog he came across as well by sneaking them food under the table.
His sisters Beverly Silva (nee Bragg), Susan Bertotti (nee Bragg) and brother William Bragg have all been waiting for him on the other side.
He leaves behind nephews, Steve and Andy Silva of Arizona, Tony and Thomas' Bertotti of Petaluma Calif and niece Lisa Anthony of Anna Marie Island Florida and five grand nieces and nephews and eigh great-grand-nieces and nephews.
Our family thanks the Springfield Place staff for all their kindness and hard work.
Thanks to the Our House staff for providing great care in the last month of his life.
Thanks to the team at Consortium Hospice care for all the support and., great care for Brax.
We will be having a celebration of life on Sunday July 21 starting at 11:30 at 2425 Old Adobe Rd. Petaluma.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on July 18, 2019