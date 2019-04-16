|
|
In Loving Memory
Brayden George
September 27, 2001—April 16, 2018
Something will remind us
we never know just when,
It might be something
that someone says,
& it all comes back again.
The times spent together,
The happiness, the fun,
Once again we feel the pain
Of life without our son.
It's said time's a healer
We're not sure it's true,
There's not a day
that goes by Son,
That we don't cry for you.
Love you!
Dad, Val, Sissy's & Pinola Family
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Apr. 16, 2019