Brian Allan Richards
Brian Allan Richards of Petaluma passed away peacefully, at home, on Thursday, February 6, 2020, after a three year battle with Hodgkins Lymphoma.
Brian was born in Oakland, CA, on October 1, 1940 to Harry and Margaret Richards. In 1946 the family moved to Marin County where Brian attended LCM Grammar School, Tamalpias High School and graduated from the newly built Redwood High School in Larkspur, in 1959.
During 1960, Brian took the opportunity to travel to many countries as a steward in the Merchant Marines. The first ship he sailed on was the Ames Victory, a sister ship to the Red Oak Victory, the museum ship in Richmond CA.
Brian went on to College of Marin where he met Betty. They were married in 1961 and they recently celebrated 58 years of marriage.
Brian is survived by his wife Betty, their two sons Allan (Laurie) and Andy (Sonia), a brother Darius (Vicki), a granddaughter Daisy and a grandson Cody, two great-grandchildren Jase and Brynlee, his Uncle Lee Miller, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Brian worked for the Larkspur/Corte Madera branches of the Post Office for over 30 years. During his postal employment he delivered mail to many bay area celebrities and waited on many local dignitaries when he was a postal window clerk.
After his retirement from the postal service, Brian spent several years with the Petaluma Argus Courier Newspaper and The Novato Advance Newspaper. He enjoyed the interaction with the subscribers and the local business persons.
His recent happiest times were being a volunteer at the Petaluma Senior Center with the Meals on Wheels program. Brian delivered food, comfort and conversation to many of Petaluma's seniors. In 2012 his dedication earned him The Petaluma Community Award of Excellence for Service to Seniors, with over 3,000 hours of volunteering. When mobility problems, from his childhood polio, made it too difficult to drive and deliver meals, he then volunteered in the kitchen at the Petaluma Meals on Wheels. He was especially fond of Mr. Hobart.
Brian had a jovial and outgoing personality. His distinctive character touched everyone that knew him. He enjoyed humor and showed it with his quick wit.
Some of Brian's passions were movies, food festivals, classic Rock and Roll music, Stephen King novels, and vacation road trips in his truck.
Many years ago, Brian and Betty made it a quest to eat at every restaurant in Petaluma. Each year new restaurants would open. Over the years they completed their quest three times.
Donations in Brian's memory may be made to the Petaluma Meals on Wheels, Redwood Empire Food Bank, Heartland Hospice of Sonoma County, Home Instead Senior Care of Santa Rosa or Saint Jude Children's Research Hospital.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020