Brian B. Ivanoff
January 23, 1925 - April 9, 2019
Brian Ivanoff of Santa Rosa, CA, passed away peacefully at his home on April 9, 2019, at the age of 94. He will forever be remembered and loved by those who knew him for his kindness, wit, charm, intellect, and positive attitude. He and his spirit remain a great inspiration to a great many people.
Brian was born in Coeur d'Alene, ID to Boycho and Helen Ivanoff. After graduating from high school in 1943, he attended the Naval pre-flight academy at St. Mary's College in Moraga, CA. At the end of World War II, he attended the University of Washington and graduated with a BS in Engineering. After working several years for the US Bureau of Reclamation in Ephrata, WA, Brian moved to Niagara Falls, NY to work with the Niagara River Power Project. It is here that he met and married Roslyn Maloney Ivanoff. In 1961, Brian, Roslyn, and their children moved to Klamath Falls, OR where he began work as an engineer with the US Air Force at Kingsley Field. In 1970, Brian started work with the US Army Safeguard Command supervising ballistic missile projects in Conrad, MT and Langdon, ND. In 1976, Brian moved to Cleveland, OH to work with the US Department of Defense, from which he retired in 1988. After retirement, Brian traveled extensively and lived in San Francisco, Marin, and Spokane, WA before settling in Santa Rosa in 2015. He was an avid bowler, golfer, and photographer, enjoyed music, and loved experiencing the great beauty of Northern California and the Pacific Northwest.
Brian is survived by his son Nicholas (Lilas Komeyli) of Bodega Bay, CA, daughters Andre' (Philip Kahn) of New York, NY and Ashleigh Lynn of Albany, NY, and grandchildren Alexander Ivanoff Kahn of Singapore and Andrew Ivanoff Kahn of New York, NY. He was preceded in death by siblings Geneva, Nora, Penna, and John.
A private funeral service and committal was held on April 18th at Fairmount Memorial Park in Spokane, WA.
Celebrations of Brian's life will be held in Sonoma County and New York City on future dates.
The Ivanoff family would like to thank all the profoundly compassionate people that helped care for Brian, particularly the Brookdale Paulin Creek and Chanate care teams, and Memorial Hospice. You touched him emotionally and made a huge difference in the quality of his life.
Donations may be made in Brian Ivanoff's name to St. Joseph Memorial Hospice, 439 College Ave., Santa Rosa, CA 95401.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Apr. 28, 2019