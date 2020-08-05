Brian Mays

June 5, 1991 - June 24, 2020

Brian William Mays, 29, Rohnert Park, California passed away due to an accident on June 24, 2020. Brian is survived by his State Registered Domestic Partner/Fiance' Remy Andrea Fuentes, Mother Denise Elaine White Wallis (Peter Arlie Wallis), Father William Hamilton Mays (Lily Mays), Sister HollyAnn Elizabeth Mays, Nephew William Mayson Cervantes, Niece Gabriella Elizabeth Cervantes, Grandmother Glenda (Mays) Pereira. Brian was loving, intelligent, and fun. He enjoyed playing pranks, telling jokes that he usually made up on the spot, and had an uncanny ability to memorize lyrics to many songs. Brian loved music and astronomy. He will be very much missed by anyone who knew him. After August 7th Brian's ashes will be buried with the roots of a redwood sapling at Fernwood Cemetary 301 Tennessee Valley Rd, Mill Valley, California. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Text Denise at 707-360-7900 for details.



