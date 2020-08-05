1/1
Brian Mays
1991 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Brian Mays
June 5, 1991 - June 24, 2020
Brian William Mays, 29, Rohnert Park, California passed away due to an accident on June 24, 2020. Brian is survived by his State Registered Domestic Partner/Fiance' Remy Andrea Fuentes, Mother Denise Elaine White Wallis (Peter Arlie Wallis), Father William Hamilton Mays (Lily Mays), Sister HollyAnn Elizabeth Mays, Nephew William Mayson Cervantes, Niece Gabriella Elizabeth Cervantes, Grandmother Glenda (Mays) Pereira. Brian was loving, intelligent, and fun. He enjoyed playing pranks, telling jokes that he usually made up on the spot, and had an uncanny ability to memorize lyrics to many songs. Brian loved music and astronomy. He will be very much missed by anyone who knew him. After August 7th Brian's ashes will be buried with the roots of a redwood sapling at Fernwood Cemetary 301 Tennessee Valley Rd, Mill Valley, California. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Text Denise at 707-360-7900 for details.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press Democrat on Aug. 5, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved