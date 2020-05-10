Brian Paul Roberts
1953 - 2020
Brian Paul Roberts
Sunrise September 23, 1953
Sunset April 30, 2020
Brian passed away peacefully at his home in Santa Rosa. He was born in Rockville Centre, NY. Brian moved to Santa Rosa with his family in 1965 where he attended Procter Terrace Elementary school and graduated from Santa Rosa High School in 1972.
After retiring from a distinguished career at Unocal Geothermal in Sonoma County, Brian enjoyed his lifelong passions of motorcycles, exotic cars, horseback riding, travel and poetry. Brian's life journey would be remembered and described by many as genuine, a kind heart, adventurous and with having a great sense of humor.
Brian is preceded in passing by his father Edgar, mother Bette and sister Diane (Fred) Price. Brian is survived by his sister Pam Blumberg (Joel), lifelong friend Lee Grosman (Kathy), extended family with a special thanks to Cynthia Kingsley.
A favorite poem to remember Brian by:
"Dance with the waves
move with the sea
let the rhythm of the water
set your soul free "
A celebration of life to be announced at a future day.

Published in Press Democrat on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Celebration of Life
Funeral services provided by
Santa Rosa Mortuary Eggen & Lance Chapel
1540 Mendocino Ave.
Santa Rosa, CA 95401
707-545-3747
