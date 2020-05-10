Brian Paul Roberts

Sunrise September 23, 1953

Sunset April 30, 2020

Brian passed away peacefully at his home in Santa Rosa. He was born in Rockville Centre, NY. Brian moved to Santa Rosa with his family in 1965 where he attended Procter Terrace Elementary school and graduated from Santa Rosa High School in 1972.

After retiring from a distinguished career at Unocal Geothermal in Sonoma County, Brian enjoyed his lifelong passions of motorcycles, exotic cars, horseback riding, travel and poetry. Brian's life journey would be remembered and described by many as genuine, a kind heart, adventurous and with having a great sense of humor.

Brian is preceded in passing by his father Edgar, mother Bette and sister Diane (Fred) Price. Brian is survived by his sister Pam Blumberg (Joel), lifelong friend Lee Grosman (Kathy), extended family with a special thanks to Cynthia Kingsley.

A favorite poem to remember Brian by:

"Dance with the waves

move with the sea

let the rhythm of the water

set your soul free "

A celebration of life to be announced at a future day.



