Brian Scott Stratton
Brian Scott Stratton, 61, of Dixon, CA died at home on December 29, 2019 after battling cancer for more than a year. A fourth-generation Californian, Brian was born on March 20, 1958 at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital to Carol Lee (St. Clair) and Robert Arthur Stratton. He attended Luther Burbank Elementary and Lawrence Cook Jr. High, graduating from Santa Rosa High School in 1976 where he played trumpet in the marching band and lettered in baseball. Enlisting in the United States Coast Guard, Brian played trumpet in the marching band during basic training, then served at bases in Kodiak, AK and San Francisco, CA. Following honorable discharge from the military, he met his life partner and future wife Pia Licciani in 1984, and in 1985 started his career as an auto mechanic for Toyota dealerships in Santa Rosa and Fairfield, CA.
Before his passing, Brian enjoyed visits with coworkers and family. He will be remembered for his quick and wry wit, his love of motorcycles and the San Francisco Giants, and for his love and dedication to his family.
Brian was preceded in death by his father, Bob. He is survived by his wife Pia; mother Carol Stratton of Santa Rosa; brothers Tim (Suzanne Wasilczuk) of Duluth, MN, and Bob (Stacy) of Santa Rosa; son Nick Licciani (Jennifer Smith) and four granddaughters in Davis; aunt Mary Wollenbecker of San Pablo; and multiple nephews and cousins.
No memorial service will be held. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that contributions be made to the SPCA.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Jan. 5 to Jan. 8, 2020