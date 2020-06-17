Bridget Philomena "Phyl" MacDonald
Bridget Philomena "Phyl"
MacDonald, passed away in the early hours of Tuesday, June 9, 2020 in Antioch, California. She was 84. Born on November 28, 1935 in Glasgow, Scotland, Phyl was the fourth of five children, and they have all been reunited in Heaven with her passing. Phyl was also preceded in death by her husband, Clarence G. MacDonald. She is survived by her three children, daughter Marie Edwards of Antioch, and her two sons, Gerard MacDonald of Yelm, Washington, and William MacDonald of Denton, Texas. Her grandchildren include Kimberly Edwards, Brittany Chu, Katrina MacDonald, Audra MacDonald, Erin MacDonald, Devon MacDonald, Mariana MacDonald and Alonso Calderon. She also left behind one great granddaughter, Ariana Guevara MacDonald.
Phyl was deeply religious, having attended daily mass as far back as any of us can remember, and she gave generously of her time to charitable organizations, most notably Saint Vincent de Paul. She spent her sunset years in her beloved Santa Rosa, having moved there in the 1990's. She enjoyed watching every San Francisco Giants game on television, reading countless books, and spending time with her family. Thanksgivings with the family was her most treasured time of all.
Funeral arrangements are pending. In lieu of flowers the family suggests a donation to the Alzheimer's Association at act.alz.org.
Published in Press Democrat on Jun. 17, 2020.