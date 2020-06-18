Brigitte Laier

Brigitte Laier passed away at her home surrounded by her family on June 5, 2020. Brigitte was born in Bennisch, Sudetenland on June 22, 1940 and was raised in Straubing, Germany after World War II. Brigitte attended Catholic school taught by Ursuline nuns and graduated Gymnasium which led to a two year apprenticeship. She then went on to manage an office supply store. She moved to the United States and married James Garfield Laier, Jr. on July 10, 1963. Between 1963 – 1965 Jim and Brigitte had three children. When arriving in the US, Brigitte spoke broken English and mastered the language by watching Green Acres and listening to many English learning records. She also befriended many women through tennis and social activities who became lifelong friends that helped her adapt to American culture. In 1974 she played a major role in building the family home in the Foothills of Santa Rosa. Through design and construction decisions Brigitte created a compound that her family could grow and flourish in. For eight years, Brigitte also supported her children while they swam for the Wikiup Warriors. During the meets she would help organize the schedule and was a Clerk of the Course. In the late '80s, Brigitte was diagnosed with breast cancer which she fought valiantly. In the '90s, Brigitte helped build and manage the family business at Emerald Desert Golf and RV Resort in Palm Desert where she was the Events Coordinator. She loved meeting and entertaining the myriad of personalities that would frequent the resort. In 2009, Brigitte was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease. Her breast cancer returned in 2015 and eventually she succumbed to both diseases. Throughout her life Brigitte enjoyed traveling all over the world with her husband. Some of her favorite adventures included Hong Kong, Africa, Scotland, Thailand, Tsuniah Lake and of course many trips home to Germany. She was a great supporter of the San Francisco Ballet and the Santa Rosa Symphony. She was preceded in death by her parents Hedwig and Edward Krommer, her sister Elfiie Goetzfried, her brother, Hans Krommer and her daughter Christine (Kiki) Cullen. She is survived by her husband of 57 years James Garfield Laier, Jr., her daughter Michelle Maria Laier, her son James Garfield (Kelly Francis) Laier, III. Her grandchildren Kaela Kildaire Cullen and Madaline Jamison Bolin.

A celebration of life will be announced at a future date.



