Bruce E. KennedyFebruary 24, 1950 - October 22, 2020Bruce E. Kennedy, Minister of the Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Santa Rosa from 2000-2003, passed away peacefully in his sleep on October 22 at the age of 70, after a six year struggle with White Matter Disease of the Brain. He was born in Washington, PA. He received his Bachelor's Degree from Susquehanna University in 1972, then his Masters of Divinity from the Pittsburg Theological Seminary in 1977. After a year-and-a-half in the Leadership Training Program of the American Ethical Union and studying with several UU ministers, he was fellowshipped and ordained the same at Bell Street Chapel, Providence, RI in 1980, where he ministered until 1982. During his 23-year career Bruce also served congregations across the Canadian Maritime Provinces; Dedham, MA; and Martha's Vineyard, MA. Bruce went on to work as a Chaplain with Sutter Hospice until his retirement in 2014. During his time in Sonoma County he was a well-known certified celebrant and pastoral counselor who enjoyed offering his services to community members. Throughout his entire professional career Bruce remained dedicated to professional development and multi-denominational community activities. He was a longtime member of the Henry David Thoreau Society, actively engaged in research on Thoreau's writing. Bruce is survived by his loving wife of 38 years Susan Drumm Kennedy, and his beloved son J. Byron Kennedy, both of Santa Rosa, CA. He was preceded in death by his parents, James C. and Rae N. Kennedy, formerly of Washington, PA; his sister Rebecca N. Kennedy; and his brother, Robert N. Kennedy. Private family services will be held. Memorial donations may be made in Bruce's name to Sutter Care at Home (Hospice), 110 Stony Point Road, #220C, Santa Rosa, CA 95401.