Brunhilde Begley
January 6, 1938 - October 17, 2019
Brunhilde Begley left her earthly home in Windsor, CA on October 17, 2019 to be with her Lord
after a long battle with congestive heart failure. Bruni was born in East Germany on January 6, 1938 to Karl and Ruth Gelfert. In her early childhood, after World War II, she and her family experienced considerable hardship which led to her lifelong desire not to be wasteful of any resource.
In 1959 she boarded a ship alone and headed for the US to be with her uncle and aunt who owned Cazanoma Lodge in Cazadero. She lived and worked at the lodge while learning English for the next two years. She then attended Santa Rosa Beauty College and eventually moved to Santa Rosa and worked for several years in salons there.
In 1962 she met married Ross Begley, a native of Santa Rosa. They had three children and Bruni stayed home to raise the family.
Bruni was most content in her garden and it was there that she felt closest to God, witnessing His beautiful creation. Once her children were grown, she began volunteering at Hospice Thrift Stores, first in Sebastopol and then in Santa Rosa. She enjoyed this weekly activity for 19 years.
Most important to her was her family. She enjoyed family gatherings to celebrate special occasions and always made heartfelt cards or albums to commemorate birthdays and anniversaries. Bruni and Ross were married for 50 years at the time of his passing in 2013. They took several trips together in their later years, including many tours of Europe and a cruise to Hawaii.
Bruni is survived by her three children, Dawn (Curt) Gonzales of Corvallis OR, Dwain Begley of Windsor and Darin Begley of Forestville. Also surviving her are her seven grandchildren, all of whom she was immensely proud. She was beloved "Oma" to Amanda and Natalie Gonzales, Marcus, Andrew and Eric Begley and Vivian and Eli Begley. She was preceded in death by her parents as well as her two brothers, Eberhardt and Jochen in Germany.
A private interment will be held at Shiloh District Cemetery where she will be laid to rest next to Ross. A memorial service for family and friends will be held on Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Windsor-Healdsburg Mortuary, 9660 Old Redwood Hwy., Windsor, CA 95492. Pastor Steve Lockman will be officiating. Please come share memories of Bruni with us.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Oct. 19, 2019