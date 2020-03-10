Home

POWERED BY

Bruno Buti

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bruno Buti Notice
Bruno Buti
Bruno Buti passed away peacefully at 97 years-young on March 2nd, 2020. He is survived by his two sons, Remo and Gary. Bruno was married to the lovely and late Delma Buti (Del Fava) for seventy-two years. He was a beloved grandfather, world traveler, and avid hunter and fisherman. Bruno authored several novels including "Rumbling Wine Barrels" and "Jackass Brandy", in which he recounted his childhood growing up in Crow Canyon, Castro Valley during the prohibition era. Over the course of his life, Bruno was successful in careers spanning farming, real estate development, and engineering. He was a man of many talents, deep humor, and a contagious smile.
A private memorial will be held in the spring to celebrate his rich and full life.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Mar. 10 to Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bruno's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -