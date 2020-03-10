|
Bruno Buti
Bruno Buti passed away peacefully at 97 years-young on March 2nd, 2020. He is survived by his two sons, Remo and Gary. Bruno was married to the lovely and late Delma Buti (Del Fava) for seventy-two years. He was a beloved grandfather, world traveler, and avid hunter and fisherman. Bruno authored several novels including "Rumbling Wine Barrels" and "Jackass Brandy", in which he recounted his childhood growing up in Crow Canyon, Castro Valley during the prohibition era. Over the course of his life, Bruno was successful in careers spanning farming, real estate development, and engineering. He was a man of many talents, deep humor, and a contagious smile.
A private memorial will be held in the spring to celebrate his rich and full life.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Mar. 10 to Mar. 15, 2020