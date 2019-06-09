|
Bruno Rochetti
December 21, 1926 - May 24, 2019
Everybody's favorite uncle, Bruno Rochetti passed away in Elk Grove, CA at the age of 92. Bruno was born in Ft. Bragg, CA on December 21, 1926, to Frank & Rose Rochetti. He graduated from Santa Rosa High School in 1945 and worked at the Butler Ave. Corner Store. He lived most of his life working on the family chicken ranch off Todd Road. He loved playing the accordion, telling jokes and being with his family. He was known for his kindness and humor. He is survived by his sister Norma Malone and numerous nieces and nephews. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated June 14, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Resurrection Catholic Church.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from June 9 to June 13, 2019