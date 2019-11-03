|
Bryan Andrew Silk
March 29, 1997 - October 13, 2019
Bryan Andrew Silk died on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at age 22. He was a smart, funny, gentle, kind, and quiet young man. Bryan was born on March 29, 1997 to Kenneth and Julia Silk, and lived in Sebastopol until he left for college. He graduated from Analy High School in 2015 and had attended University of Nevada Reno in Electrical Engineering. Bryan earned his Private Pilot's license while attending high school and loved flying around Sonoma County. Bryan was great in science and World War II history, had passions throughout his childhood for dinosaurs, snakes, volcanoes, ship and airplane models. He enjoyed the beach, interesting rocks, online gaming, politics and looking at planets through his telescope. He loved kayaking and hiking during summers at Lake Tahoe. Bryan died by presumed suicide after keeping his troubles to himself, an irreversible response to solvable problems, breaking our hearts. He is survived by his parents, his sister Rebecca (Becky), maternal grandparents Clark and Clara Jane Holcomb, and aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Remembrances may be sent to PO Box 226, Graton, CA 95444 or posted on the obituary site at Chapel of the Hills, Auburn. Bryan will forever be in our hearts and thoughts while he soars through the clouds.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Nov. 3, 2019