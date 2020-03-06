|
Bryan Randolph Rogers Whipple
Bryan Randolph Rogers Whipple, 79, died in his home in Genoa, Nevada, Tuesday February 25th, 2020 of motor neuron disease.
Born March 1st, 1940, in Detroit, Bryan earned an engineering degree as well as an MBA from the University of Michigan, and later in life a JD summa cum laude from Empire College.
After spending many years as an engineering analyst with the Southern Pacific Railroad, he embarked on many short line railroad entrepreneurships, playing founding roles in The Iowa Railroad Company, The Eureka Southern Railroad, Santa Fe Southern Railroad, and the Northern Nevada Railroad. Subsequent to earning his Juris Doctorate, he worked as an attorney in Santa Rosa and Tomales.
Mr. Whipple was a world traveler, wine enthusiast, hobby winemaker and grower, philatelist, electronics tinkerer, and classical music lover. He was predeceased by his father Guy M. Whipple, Jr. and his mother Eleanor "Dolly" Whipple. He is survived by partner Elizabeth Strohl, former wife Krista Whipple, brother Brent Whipple, daughter Marisa Whipple Kraft, son John Whipple, and grandchildren Charlotte, Nicholas, Beatrix and Amelia.
A Celebration of Life is being planned for late spring.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Mar. 6, 2020