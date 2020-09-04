1/1
Bryant Donald Hatch
Bryant Donald Hatch
Died peacefully at home in Santa Rosa on August 10, 2020, at age 74. His mother, brother, two children, and four grandchildren survive him. Born in Hartford, CT, Bryant received a BA from Cal State, Hayward, and began a career in social services after graduation. Proclaiming himself "a soldier in the War on Poverty," Bryant assisted with setting up food banks that joined agricultural workers with anti-poverty programs to distribute produce to the poor. Bryant enjoyed many hobbies including fly fishing, woodworking, travel, and repairing clocks. A life-long Democrat and avid follower of politics, he chaired Montana's presidential campaign for Jimmy Carter and headed its delegation to the National Democratic Convention. His one stated regret was that he would not live long enough to vote in the next election.
Bryant's friends and family will distribute his remains at a later date while holding his memory in their hearts forever. In lieu of flowers, please make any donations in Bryant's name to the Redwood Empire food bank.

Published in Press Democrat on Sep. 4, 2020.
