(John) Bud Fogle

July 4, 1938 - July 13, 2020

He traveled all over the world. He especially loved living in Asia. He enjoyed playing frisbee, Ping Pong, basketball petanque and cribbage. He was known as an artist, Buddhist, school teacher, minimalist, anti-auto mobilist, Tai Chi teacher, dancer and reader. He loved movies and all kinds of musicals and music. Friends saw him as protector of all animals large and small, birds, insects, and children. He was generous in all ways, rich without money, gracious host to one person at a time in his home a VW Van called Turtle. He nursed a small ape he called Lucy for years after it nearly became a hawk's meal in Chang Mai. He lived in China, Singapore, Thailand, Santa Rosa, and Bali. He was an extra parent to kids in the 80s-90s and played the same role to their children in the 2010s. He wrote many pages in his journals every day for 47 years. He started in rural Ohio as a kid in overalls and grew to a man in a Sarong in Thailand. He was Student Activities Advisor at Sonoma State College in the very early days. The only one of his kind. He taught by example. He died at home with those who loved him very near. He is survived by his brothers Joe and Bill, his son Elliot, nieces Julie and Christine, nephew Kevin, many friends of all ages.

Fare thee well, brother!



