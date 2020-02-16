|
|
Burdette "Becky" Maddalena
Burdette "Becky" Maddalena, born in Puyallup, WA, died peacefully on Friday, February 7th, 2020, in Santa Rosa, Ca, surrounded by her children, Jenny, David, and Julie, and her husband, Michael. Becky and Michael were married in 1962.
Becky was a beloved wife, mother, teacher, and artist. She was a prolific potter for many decades, and in later years crafted beautiful jewelry. She loved the natural world, repeating themes from nature in her work. While living in Hillsborough, Woodside, and most recently at Varenna of Santa Rosa, Becky always found communities of artists, with whom she shared her joy in creativity. For everyone she touched with her vision and humor, she will be missed.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Feb. 16, 2020