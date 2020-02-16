Home

POWERED BY

Services
Daniels Chapel of the Roses
1225 Sonoma Avenue
Santa Rosa, CA 95402
(707) 525-3730

Burdette "Becky" Maddalena

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Burdette "Becky" Maddalena Notice
Burdette "Becky" Maddalena
Burdette "Becky" Maddalena, born in Puyallup, WA, died peacefully on Friday, February 7th, 2020, in Santa Rosa, Ca, surrounded by her children, Jenny, David, and Julie, and her husband, Michael. Becky and Michael were married in 1962.
Becky was a beloved wife, mother, teacher, and artist. She was a prolific potter for many decades, and in later years crafted beautiful jewelry. She loved the natural world, repeating themes from nature in her work. While living in Hillsborough, Woodside, and most recently at Varenna of Santa Rosa, Becky always found communities of artists, with whom she shared her joy in creativity. For everyone she touched with her vision and humor, she will be missed.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Feb. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Burdette's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Daniels Chapel of the Roses
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -