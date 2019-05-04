|
Cal Johnson
Calvert A. Johnson, 90, passed away April 14, 2019 at his home in Santa Rosa, CA. Cal was born October 30, 1928 in Monroe, Utah. Cal earned his BS from Southern Utah University and his MS from Iowa State University. He was an Air Force veteran of the Korean War stationed in England. Cal married Marilyn Jean Williams June 6, 1957 and she proceeded him in death May 25, 2003. He had a 32-year career in public education, 27 of which were with the Santa Rosa City Schools where he worked as a teacher, counselor, program developer, and federal grant administrator. Cal enjoyed many years of RV travel to the Pacific Northwest and Southwestern parts of the country with his family. He was an avid reader and storyteller. Cal is survived by his children, Richard (Helena) Johnson, Santa Rosa, CA and Jennifer (Richard) Winistorfer, Rocklin, CA, and his three grandchildren Calvert "CJ", Melaina, and Mateo. He is also preceded in death by his parents, Elvin and Frieda Winget Johnson and siblings Golda Julander, Lynn Johnson, and Ray Johnson.
A memorial service will be held for friends and family on May 18, 2019 at 2 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1780 Yulupa Ave, Santa Rosa. He was interred at the Monroe Cemetery, Utah, April 23, 2019, alongside his wife, parents, and siblings.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from May 4 to May 8, 2019