Camilla M. Farrell
Camilla M. Farrell passed away in her Santa Rosa home on August 29, 2019 after a long illness. Born on November 2, 1943 she was raised in Cazadero by her parents, Camilla and Edward Mohrhardt. In 1961, she graduated from Ursuline High School in Santa Rosa.
Camilla worked as a real estate broker, bookkeeper, bank teller, and accountant. From 1997 until she retired in 2011, she worked for the County of Sonoma.
After retiring, Camilla played bridge, practiced Tai Chi, was a member of two book discussion groups, and worked in her garden.
Camilla was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Stephen, and by her brother Philip Mohrhardt. Camila is survived by her daughter, Tara K. Farrell (Max), her sisters, Cathy Heater and Mary Andreatta (Nevio), and numerous nieces and nephews.
At her request, no formal services will be held.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Sept. 15, 2019