Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Camilla Farrell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Camilla M. Farrell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Camilla M. Farrell Notice
Camilla M. Farrell
Camilla M. Farrell passed away in her Santa Rosa home on August 29, 2019 after a long illness. Born on November 2, 1943 she was raised in Cazadero by her parents, Camilla and Edward Mohrhardt. In 1961, she graduated from Ursuline High School in Santa Rosa.
Camilla worked as a real estate broker, bookkeeper, bank teller, and accountant. From 1997 until she retired in 2011, she worked for the County of Sonoma.
After retiring, Camilla played bridge, practiced Tai Chi, was a member of two book discussion groups, and worked in her garden.
Camilla was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Stephen, and by her brother Philip Mohrhardt. Camila is survived by her daughter, Tara K. Farrell (Max), her sisters, Cathy Heater and Mary Andreatta (Nevio), and numerous nieces and nephews.
At her request, no formal services will be held.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Camilla's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.