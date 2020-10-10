Camille Lea Christensen

Camille came to us on November 6, 1977, a magical child whose world she shared with us by means of her outgoing personality and glimpses into her wondrous blue-green eyes. She grew up in Glen Ellen, California, where she developed her love of animals and the ability to communicate with non-verbal people whom she cared for at Sonoma Developmental Center, where she worked as a teenager at Camp Via. She later utilized her compassionate skills caring for seniors and people with disabilities in their homes. She forged friendships with many of her clients and appreciated what they had to teach her, from embroidery to the field of intelligence.

Camille had a natural spirituality that aligned with many Native American traditions and Eastern philosophies, as well as mysticism. She was artistic in every endeavor of her life: drawing, poetry, and her unique sense of fashion in clothes, jewelry, hair, and lifestyle. She had a passion for music, especially Heavy Metal.

While she spent most of her life in Sonoma County, she also loved the desert and formed bonds in Costa Rica. Her later years brought many struggles, which came to an end with her death on September 27, 2020, at the age of 42, beside the beautiful river where she had once lived with her young family.

Camille was preceded in death by her father Colin Lea Christensen. She is survived by her children Raymond Wheeler and Elora Danan Wheeler; her devoted sister Angela Eberhardt; her loving mother Bethany Christensen; her partner Mark Wheeler; her nephew Michael Silveria; her aunts Shelley Anne Christensen, Robin Christensen Wilder, and Abby Serna; her uncles Bruce Muller and Kevin Flagerman; her cousins Marie McNeilly, Cody Christensen, Scott Christensen, Heath Sullivan, and Ross Serna. She will also be missed by an extended family of friends whose lives she touched in meaningful ways, as well as her companion dog Cuddie.

We honor her life and will celebrate it together at a future date.



