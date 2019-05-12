|
|
Candace Joy Thompson
Candace passed on April 26th, 2019 unexpectedly.
She was a beautiful person who touched so many lives with her kind heart, warm smile, and supportive ways. She was always willing to lend a helping hand to those who needed it, and always thought of others before herself. She was truly loved by her family and friends, and will be deeply missed!
Family and friends are invited to Honor her May 18th from 1 p.m-3 p.m at Parent-Sorensen Mortuary & Crematory, 850 Keokuk St., Petaluma, CA 94952. In lieu of flowers please donate to Lily's Legacy senior dog sanctuary at www.lilyslegacy.org.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on May 12, 2019