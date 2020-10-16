1/
Caren Montante
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Caren's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Caren Montante
Caren Montante died peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family in Petaluma, CA on October 5, 2020 after a brave struggle with brain cancer. She was 64 years old. She was a San Francisco Bay Area native and graduated from San Francisco State University in Broadcast Arts. She successfully navigated several career shifts over the years. Civic engagement was important to her and she was a fierce postcard writer during recent election seasons. Her greatest joy was her family and she was happiest when traveling with them to a beach in Mexico, visiting family in Sicily, or enjoying a local winery. She made friends everywhere she went from book clubs to African Safari. She was loved deeply and will be missed far and wide.
She is survived by her loving husband Kenneth Montante of Petaluma, son Justin Montante of San Francisco, daughter Skye Montante of New York City,
mother Claire Marinoff-Schwartz and sister Joani Marinoff of Marin Co, brother Brian Marinoff of Scottsdale AZ, and uncle Ron Marinoff also of Marin Co.
May her memory be for a blessing always. Donations may be made in her honor to the American Brain Tumor Association
www.abta.org

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press Democrat on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Adobe Creek Funeral Home - Petaluma
331 Lakeville Street
Petaluma, CA 94952
707-789-9000
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Adobe Creek Funeral Home - Petaluma

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
October 16, 2020
Our thoughts are with the family and friends at this time.
Adobe Creek Funeral Home
October 14, 2020
Caren was well loved by her family.
Our thoughts are with them.

Phyllis and Rian Lidschin and Family
October 13, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Jethren Phillips
Coworker
October 13, 2020
I had the pleasure of knowing Caren since our days together at Spectrum Organics in Petaluma. One of my greatest joys as CEO was to support our team members in their professional and personal development. Caren was always in the lead and ready for the next challenge. After Spectrum was sold, Caren continued to reach out to me when there was a professional cross road that she was challenged by. She will be deeply missed by many that knew her.
Neil Blomquist
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved