Caren MontanteCaren Montante died peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family in Petaluma, CA on October 5, 2020 after a brave struggle with brain cancer. She was 64 years old. She was a San Francisco Bay Area native and graduated from San Francisco State University in Broadcast Arts. She successfully navigated several career shifts over the years. Civic engagement was important to her and she was a fierce postcard writer during recent election seasons. Her greatest joy was her family and she was happiest when traveling with them to a beach in Mexico, visiting family in Sicily, or enjoying a local winery. She made friends everywhere she went from book clubs to African Safari. She was loved deeply and will be missed far and wide.She is survived by her loving husband Kenneth Montante of Petaluma, son Justin Montante of San Francisco, daughter Skye Montante of New York City,mother Claire Marinoff-Schwartz and sister Joani Marinoff of Marin Co, brother Brian Marinoff of Scottsdale AZ, and uncle Ron Marinoff also of Marin Co.May her memory be for a blessing always. Donations may be made in her honor to the American Brain Tumor Association