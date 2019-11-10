|
Carl Alexander Winberg
September 19, 1916 - October 20, 2019
Carl Alexander Winberg, age 103, passed away peacefully in Santa Rosa, California on Sunday, October 20, 2019, surrounded by his family after a long, vibrant life and a brief illness. He was born in Butte, Montana in 1916, son of Carl Magnus and Anna Winberg. He is survived by two children, Carl Davis Winberg, MD and Eleanor Ann Winberg. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Marian, in 1996.
Carl was raised in Butte and spent summers on his family-owned farm in Whitehall, Montana. He graduated from high school at age 16 and first enrolled at the Montana School of Mines and then transferred and graduated from Montana State University with honors. He was a member of the engineering honor society, engineering council president, a handball champion and became an avid Bobcat supporter. He completed his Master's degree in chemical engineering at the University of Michigan and became an active follower of Wolverine sports. Carl spent his entire career in the petroleum industry running refineries, living in Michigan, The Netherlands and Turkey. Carl met Marian at the Trenton, Michigan refinery where both were employed and their joyful marriage event in 1944 was captured in the company's national newsletter. While living overseas, Carl and Marian traveled extensively especially enjoying the beautiful fjords of Norway.
After retiring in 1977, Carl and Marian enjoyed living at The Sea Ranch where he served on the Finance Committee and the Water Company Board. He enjoyed hiking, golf and getting a hole-in-one, and was active in the community garden. His other hobbies included carpentry and woodworking. In 1994, Carl and Marian relocated to Oakmont where over the years he made many friends and enjoyed helping his neighbors.
Carl loved the out-of-doors, camping in Yellowstone and Glacier National Parks as a child with his parents, fixing up a cottage on Lake Huron for his family, and trimming trees and bushes at The Sea Ranch into his nineties. He enjoyed walks and taking in the scenic mountain vistas from the deck of his Oakmont home during his centenarian years. He was always greatly appreciative of his wonderful caregivers.
Always active and positive in outlook, Carl kept a daily mantra to the very end, "All is well that ends well and today ended well!" He will be missed greatly by all who knew and loved him.
A celebration service will be scheduled at a later date. If so desired, donations may be made in Carl's memory to the Salvation Army Santa Rosa Wildfire Response Fund or the Save the Redwoods League.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Nov. 10, 2019