Carl B. Vogelaar
Carl, being a man of God, met the Lord on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at the age of 94. He was born in Pella, Iowa to Ben and Gertrude Vogelaar. Upon graduating high school, he enlisted in the Air Force where he learned to become a B-17 combat pilot. Following his discharge at the end of World War II, he enrolled in college and joined his father in the hardware business. At the age of 35 he answered God's call, attending seminary and becoming a pastor. He served churches in Philmont, NY; Fairview Park, OH; and San Jose, CA. After retiring, he and his wife served as pastor on cruise ships including seven world cruises. Moving to Santa Rosa 12 years ago, he continued ministering to the residents at Solstice Senior Living Home.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Joan of 70 years, two brothers and a sister. He is survived by daughters Marla (Bill) Goddard of Santa Rosa; Paulette (Fred) Widmer of Austin, TX; and son Ted (Kuniko) Vogelaar of San Rafael; ten grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
A celebration of his life will be held Saturday, March 7, at 11:00am at the First Presbyterian Church, 1550 Pacific Ave., Santa Rosa. Donations in his memory may be made to Words of Hope, 700 Ball Ave. NE, Grand Rapids, MI 49503. Arrangements under the direction of Adobe Creek Funeral Home, Petaluma, California.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Mar. 1, 2020