Carl Davis


1926 - 2020
Carl Davis Notice
Carl Davis
December 22, 1926 - March 23, 2020
Carl Davis, 93 years old, peacefully passed away Monday, March 23, 2020 in Santa Rosa surrounded by his family. He was born on December 22, 1926 in Qulin, Missouri to Andrew and Mandy Davis. He married his beloved wife, Billie Dayde Fry in 1948 and had a wonderful marriage of 51 years until her death in 1999. Dear father of daughters Kathy (Gary) Bowers, Linda (John) Reinecke, and Judy (Craig) Schulz and was predeceased by his son Donald Carl Davis. Loving grandfather of Mark, Dan, Todd, Jeffrey, Eric, Bryan and Lindsey and ten great-grandchildren.
He was known for his caring, honest nature and welcomed everyone warmly as his own family. He was a dedicated family man, attending countless soccer games, baseball games, motorcycle races, and piano recitals. He shared his passion of fishing and camping with his children and grandchildren and was a wonderful storyteller with a sharp sense of humor. He loved motor-home trips, Bluegrass Music, driving his Model A's, and tending to his orchard and garden. He was always the first one to help his family, friends and community and the last to leave. He will be remembered for his kindness to others and will be greatly missed.
A celebration of life will be held at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Don Davis Memorial Scholarship at El Molino High School.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Mar. 29 to Apr. 1, 2020
