Home

POWERED BY

Services
Neptune Society of Northern California - Santa Rosa
1455 SANTA ROSA AVE STE B2
Santa Rosa, CA 95404
(707) 525-9700
Resources
More Obituaries for Carl. Borgeson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carl. L. Borgeson


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carl. L. Borgeson Notice
Carl. L. Borgeson
Passed away at his Sonoma home, November 20, 2019. He was born in San Francisco February 12, 1924, the youngest son of Carl Vallejo and Sarah (Sal) Borgeson. Carl graduated from Galileo High School, then joined the Navy serving on board the USS Enterprise and the USS Bunker Hill.
Following the war, he attended UC Berkeley where he met and married Mary Fenneman of San Francisco. He later married Madeleine King of Sausalito, who preceded him in death in 2011. Carl enjoyed many years as a real estate broker in Marin and Sonoma counties. With his wife Madeleine, he traveled to the South Seas, Europe and Africa. He is survived by his daughter Sally Parker of Sonoma and granddaughter Shawna Parker of Boston, MA.
Funeral arrangements are through the Neptune Society of Santa Rosa.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carl.'s passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -