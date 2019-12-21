|
|
Carl. L. Borgeson
Passed away at his Sonoma home, November 20, 2019. He was born in San Francisco February 12, 1924, the youngest son of Carl Vallejo and Sarah (Sal) Borgeson. Carl graduated from Galileo High School, then joined the Navy serving on board the USS Enterprise and the USS Bunker Hill.
Following the war, he attended UC Berkeley where he met and married Mary Fenneman of San Francisco. He later married Madeleine King of Sausalito, who preceded him in death in 2011. Carl enjoyed many years as a real estate broker in Marin and Sonoma counties. With his wife Madeleine, he traveled to the South Seas, Europe and Africa. He is survived by his daughter Sally Parker of Sonoma and granddaughter Shawna Parker of Boston, MA.
Funeral arrangements are through the Neptune Society of Santa Rosa.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Dec. 21 to Dec. 22, 2019