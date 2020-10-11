Carl Oblad

Carl ObladCarl William Oblad, passed away at the age of 49 in Santa Rosa, CA of unknown causes. He was born in Salt Lake City Utah June 22, 1971 to his parents Toni Marie Fritsch and Roger Oblad. The oldest of five children. His family moved to Santa Rosa in 1973. He graduated from Montgomery High school in 1990. He was an Eagle Scout with two palms, of which he was extremely proud. He served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Toronto Canada. He married Nicole Watson on April 1, 1994 and was married for 26 years. Carl was a Certified Public Accountant with earning an undergraduate degree from Sonoma State University Ca and was the recipient of many awards, scholarships, and honors. He also had a Master's degree in Tax Law from Golden Gate University. He practiced as a CPA from 1997 to 2016 with Moss Adams and Linkenheimer, LLC. He continued his work through 2020 as the accountant and CFO of National Storage Tank Inc, in Santa Rosa CA. He spent time on the board of the Salvation Army as well as other boards. He was well liked for his jovial personality and goofy whit. Over the last 11 years, one challenge he faced in life was suffering from bipolar disorder and substance addiction.Carl was an incredibly hard working, goal-oriented person. He knew what he wanted and he went for it. He was masterfully intelligent, financially smart, and very loving to those who showed him love. He cared deeply about his work, his clients and his family. His love for his wife Nicole was palpable. Carl never did anything halfway. He was an all or nothing kind of person. He especially loved being a grandfather. He loved listening to the news and enjoyed being informed. Playing Call of Duty on his PlayStation with his son Kyle, and watching shows like American Greed and Criminal Minds. He loved sunsets and his garden. He was often found in his garden at sunset with a cat on his lap. He loved water sports, snow skiing, camping and fires. He summited Mt Shasta several times and enjoyed a challenge. Carl could not be deterred when he had a goal.Carl was preceded in death by a brother, Lee Oblad-Fritsch Morikawa (Miyuko Morikawa). He leaves behind his wife Nicole Oblad, son Kyle Oblad, two daughters Emily Oblad and Naomi Oblad, his grandson Raiden Sloan, parents Toni and Roger Oblad and three of his siblings, John Oblad (Lauren Marten), Holly Robertson (Michael Robertson) and his sister Eileen Harlin, brother and sisters in law and numerous extended family. He will be interred at the Bennett Valley Rural Cemetery.We will truly miss his amazing laugh, goofy sense of humor and his "up to no good" smile.Carl was loved by his family and many others. We will miss him intensely. Rest in Peace Carl.