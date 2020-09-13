Carl Otto Anderson
May 14, 1927 - August 28, 2020
With love we say bon-voyage to Carl Otto Anderson who drifted peacefully to heaven at the age of 93 in Lakeport, CA. Carl was born May 14, 1927 in Petaluma CA to immigrant parents, Carl Victor Anderson and Johanna Gabriella Mutterlien. He grew up on a chicken ranch in Penngrove, graduated Petaluma High School, served in World War II, attended SRJC, and UCBerkeley. He returned to take over the family chicken ranch. He worked for United Airlines, O'Neill construction, and later returned to Petaluma to raise his family and with his wife established Fireside Books and Hallmark Cards. Carl was dedicated to serving God at Marin, Elim, and First (Lucerne) Lutheran Churches and kept his heritage alive through VASA Linnea Lodge #504. He was an avid reader, photographer, gourmet cook, and gardener. Carl designed and oversaw the construction of their retirement home in Lakeport.
Carl is predeceased by his parents; brothers, Eric, Gerhart; and nephew, Eric. Carl leaves behind his wife of 60 years, Sylvia Elin (Johansson); two daughters, Lorna Rochman-McEntire (Jerry) and Linnea Humble (Michael); and was Morfar to six grandchildren, Kerstin (Dave), Alexandra, Antoine (Ashley), Jennifer, Jacob (Yeva), and Hana. His six great-grandchildren were the sparkles in his eyes.
The family would like to thank his caregivers Isa, Jackie, Josie, and Rafa. We also thank Hospice Services of Lake County, Sutter Lakeport Hospital, and Clinic staff for all their wonderful care. Donations in his name may be given to Doctors Without Borders
, Elim Lutheran Church, First Lutheran of Lucerne, Hospice Services, or your favorite charity
organization. Private inurnment will be held at Cypress Hill Memorial Park. Petaluma CA.