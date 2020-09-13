1/1
Carl Otto Anderson
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carl Otto Anderson
May 14, 1927 - August 28, 2020
With love we say bon-voyage to Carl Otto Anderson who drifted peacefully to heaven at the age of 93 in Lakeport, CA. Carl was born May 14, 1927 in Petaluma CA to immigrant parents, Carl Victor Anderson and Johanna Gabriella Mutterlien. He grew up on a chicken ranch in Penngrove, graduated Petaluma High School, served in World War II, attended SRJC, and UCBerkeley. He returned to take over the family chicken ranch. He worked for United Airlines, O'Neill construction, and later returned to Petaluma to raise his family and with his wife established Fireside Books and Hallmark Cards. Carl was dedicated to serving God at Marin, Elim, and First (Lucerne) Lutheran Churches and kept his heritage alive through VASA Linnea Lodge #504. He was an avid reader, photographer, gourmet cook, and gardener. Carl designed and oversaw the construction of their retirement home in Lakeport.
Carl is predeceased by his parents; brothers, Eric, Gerhart; and nephew, Eric. Carl leaves behind his wife of 60 years, Sylvia Elin (Johansson); two daughters, Lorna Rochman-McEntire (Jerry) and Linnea Humble (Michael); and was Morfar to six grandchildren, Kerstin (Dave), Alexandra, Antoine (Ashley), Jennifer, Jacob (Yeva), and Hana. His six great-grandchildren were the sparkles in his eyes.
The family would like to thank his caregivers Isa, Jackie, Josie, and Rafa. We also thank Hospice Services of Lake County, Sutter Lakeport Hospital, and Clinic staff for all their wonderful care. Donations in his name may be given to Doctors Without Borders, Elim Lutheran Church, First Lutheran of Lucerne, Hospice Services, or your favorite charity organization. Private inurnment will be held at Cypress Hill Memorial Park. Petaluma CA.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Press Democrat on Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chapel Of The Lakes
1625 North High Street
Lakeport, CA 95453
(707) 263-0357
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Chapel Of The Lakes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved