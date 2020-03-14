|
Carl Theodore Ebbesen
Carl Ebbesen, 93, passed away peacefully on February 22, 2020, at his home in Petaluma, surrounded by loved ones. Born a first-generation American on January 1, 1927, in Carbon Cliff, Illinois, he was the youngest of seven children of Ernest August Peter Ebbesen and Caroline Hermine Ahrendsen Ebbesen, who passed through Ellis Island in 1911 as newlywed German immigrants.
Carl is survived by his daughter, Elizabeth Ebbesen von Radics (Eric); his daughter-in-law, Lisa Fedrick Ebbesen; and his grandchildren: Amy Ebbesen Favia (Jeremy), Carter Brock Ebbesen (Jenna), Eriel Clementine von Radics, Charlotte Nell Ebbesen, and Eliza Jane von Radics. He was preceded in death by his son, Jeffrey Carl Ebbesen. Carl has five great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Carl was raised in the Lutheran tradition during the Depression in rural Illinois. His father was a carpenter, and the family worked their land. Carl graduated high school, attended college while working as a machinist, then enlisted in the Merchant Marines. He served in the Pacific Theater during World War II, sailed around the world on a 1946 tour of duty, then joined the US Army. In 1956 at age 29, he settled in California and became a journeyman carpenter, maintaining a 64-year membership in the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America.
In 1958, Carl married Barbara Jane Brock (now Barbara Brock Moller, also of Petaluma), and they raised Jeff and Beth on a bucolic property on Gossage Avenue, where they grew food, kept pets and livestock, and worked their land while maintaining professional careers. Carl was a devoted Christian family man and an enthusiastic skier, outdoorsman, and sports fan. He was well traveled, and like his father before him he built his own house, could fix just about anything, and was always willing to lend a hand.
A celebration of Carl's life will be held Saturday, March 28, at 2 p.m. at Petaluma Valley Baptist Church, 580 Sonoma Mountain Pkwy in Petaluma.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020