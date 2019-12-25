|
|
Carl Wiuff, Jr.
Carl Wiuff died peacefully in his home in Windsor on December 22, 2019. Carl was born in Iowa on December 26, 1936 to Irene and Carl Wiuff. His early years were spent in numerous locations around the country, attending schools in 33 states, as his father, a safety and security manager was transferred frequently. His younger brother, Pete, joined him five years later.
Carl attended Indiana University where he met his future wife, Donna Northrop. They were married in 1961, shortly after their graduation and traveled to their first home in Sacramento in their VW Beetle. It was there that he began his 44-year career with J C Penney Co. Carl was often sent to open new stores throughout the West, serving through the years as a store manager in such locations as Honolulu, Dallas, Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, San Mateo and San Jose. Throughout his life he maintained his ties to his "Penney's family". He also served in the California National Guard.
Carl and Donna were great travelers, often to places a bit off the beaten track and before others discovered them. They enjoyed adventures in many spots around Europe, Asia and South America and particularly such places as Turkey, Tanzania, China and Antarctica.
Like his father and brother, Carl was an avid fisherman, something he would continue to enjoy wherever he lived. His lifelong love for fishing resulted in later years in an annual trip to Diamond Lake, Oregon where, along with several longtime friends, he would brave the winds and bitter cold of early June in Oregon in order to have bragging rights for catching the biggest fish. On those trips, great camaraderie was the prize.
Carl and Donna moved to Windsor in March 1994 and settled into their beautiful home on the lake in Lakewood Hills. Carl was already a Rotarian when he moved to Windsor; he was a Rotarian with the Sacramento Rotary Club and the Rotary Club of San Mateo and he wasted no time becoming a member of the Rotary Club of Windsor in June 1995. Carl served as the President of the Rotary Club of Windsor for 2000/2001, and in March 2000, Carl played a key role in the formation of the Windsor Rotary Community Foundation. Under Carl's leadership, the Windsor Rotary Community Foundation created the John Lewis Endowment Fund; the purpose of the endowment fund was to create a sustaining legacy asset named after the first President and founder of the Rotary Club of Windsor, John Lewis. Carl was the first John Lewis Fellow recognized by the Windsor Rotary Community Foundation; Carl was also a Paul Harris Fellow and a Rotary Foundation Benefactor with the Rotary Foundation of Rotary International.
Carl also had a long involvement with the Board of Episcopal Senior Communities, now known as Covia Communities, a group of senior life care communities around the Bay area. He served as Chair of the Executive Committee as well as a member of various other committees. At Church of the Incarnation, Carl was the founding Chair of the Investment Committee and a member of the Building and Grounds committee. During their time in San Mateo, Carl also served time on the Vestry and as Senior Warden of Transfiguration Episcopal Church.
His beloved Donna died in 2012 following an almost ten-year struggle with cancer. Sometime later, on a cruise to Russia, he met a fellow traveler who hailed from Canada, Lisbet Gorrie. They were married in his home in Windsor in November in 2014. In addition to Lisbet, he is survived by his nephew, Brian Wiuff of Memphis, Tennessee as well as his cousin, Terry James of Laguna Niguel, California.
A celebration of his life will be held at the Church of the Incarnation, 55 Mendocino Ave, Santa Rosa on Saturday, December 28 at 1:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Church of the Incarnation or to Windsor Rotary Community Foundation 414 Aviation Boulevard, Santa Rosa, CA 95403—Attention Ed Turner, Treasurer.
Published Online in the Press Democrat from Dec. 25 to Dec. 27, 2019