Carla Clark
Carla Clark
Carla Clark peacefully passed in her Santa Rosa home on
August 4th, 2020, surrounded by loving family and friends. She was 98 years old. Beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great-grandmother, she lived a full and vibrant life, not without hardships, serving as an inspiration to all who were fortunate to have known her. Her determination, spirit, sense of humor, and loving nature will never be forgotten.
Services will be held at Santa Rosa Christian Church on 5 September at 10 a.m.

Published in Press Democrat from Aug. 23 to Aug. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
5
Service
10:00 AM
Santa Rosa Christian Church
