Carlo Filippi
Carlo Filippi
Carlo Norio Filippi, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away on September 17, 2020. He was a first generation Italian American and a lifelong Sonoma County Resident.
Carlo grew up in Asti, CA and attended Cloverdale High School before being drafted in the Army. He served four years as an MP stationed in Germany.
He worked for the Italian Swiss Colony winery along with his parents and sisters.
He married Gerry, the love of his life, in 1960. They were married for 60 years when Gerry passed away this past March.
Carlo received his teaching degree from Sonoma State University. He taught Biology and Physics classes at Healdsburg High School for 30 years. He was a well loved and admired teacher, who influenced the lives of many students.
After retiring, he co-founded the La Communidad program with Migrant Education. The program exposed non-English speaking students to the practical uses of Science, rather than learning completely from text books.
In April 2017, Healdsburg High School dedicated their new STEM Building in his and his late nephew Mark Giampaoli's honor.
Carlo is remembered for his wry sense of humor, his love of the outdoors (especially the ocean), gardening, going to Tahoe, gambling and spending time with his family and especially his grandchildren.
Carlo is survived by his three children, Alan (Connie) Filippi, Patrick Filippi, Lisa (Colin) Boyd, and his two grandchildren, Briana Filippi and Connor Filippi.

Published in Press Democrat on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Neptune Society of Northern California - Santa Rosa
1455 SANTA ROSA AVE STE B2
Santa Rosa, CA 95404
7075259700
Memories & Condolences
4 entries
September 26, 2020
One of my favorite high school classes was the biology class he taught. Fond memories and sadness for his passing
Pete Foppiano
Student
September 26, 2020
Mr. Filippi was my Biology teacher at HHS in 1971-72. I remember he always kept the room as cold as possible. He said it helped with learning and kept his students awake! I loved his sense of humor!
Neal Rogers
Student
September 26, 2020
Mr. Filippi you taught me to love Science, you were the first teacher who cared to help me achieve a passing grade in Science. Your smile was amazing and you were very inspiring to me as your student class of 94. May you rest in peace and reunite with those who have passed before us.
Imelda Flores-Sanchez
Student
September 27, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Neptune Society of Northern California
