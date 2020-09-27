Carlo Filippi

Carlo Norio Filippi, beloved husband, father, and grandfather, passed away on September 17, 2020. He was a first generation Italian American and a lifelong Sonoma County Resident.

Carlo grew up in Asti, CA and attended Cloverdale High School before being drafted in the Army. He served four years as an MP stationed in Germany.

He worked for the Italian Swiss Colony winery along with his parents and sisters.

He married Gerry, the love of his life, in 1960. They were married for 60 years when Gerry passed away this past March.

Carlo received his teaching degree from Sonoma State University. He taught Biology and Physics classes at Healdsburg High School for 30 years. He was a well loved and admired teacher, who influenced the lives of many students.

After retiring, he co-founded the La Communidad program with Migrant Education. The program exposed non-English speaking students to the practical uses of Science, rather than learning completely from text books.

In April 2017, Healdsburg High School dedicated their new STEM Building in his and his late nephew Mark Giampaoli's honor.

Carlo is remembered for his wry sense of humor, his love of the outdoors (especially the ocean), gardening, going to Tahoe, gambling and spending time with his family and especially his grandchildren.

Carlo is survived by his three children, Alan (Connie) Filippi, Patrick Filippi, Lisa (Colin) Boyd, and his two grandchildren, Briana Filippi and Connor Filippi.



