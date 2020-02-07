|
Carlos Roberto Oglesby
Carlos Roberto Oglesby, born November 9, 1961 departed this life while surrounded by family at Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital on January 29, 2020. Carlos was 58 years old, loved life and fought to the very end. He leaves to cherish his memory his loving companion Jennifer Cotton, daughters Nikita, Kristen, Marie, Kathleen, his sons, Anthony and Dan. His siblings Ida Faye, Marilyn, and Vincent, grandchildren, and so many more loved ones.
Funeral service will be at Daniel's Chapel of the Roses, Friday, January 7, 2020 at 11:30 a.m.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on Feb. 7, 2020