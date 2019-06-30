|
|
Carlos Soto
Carlos Soto, age 62, perished tragically, along with his son Vincent, in a boating accident on June 11, 2019. They were enjoying an early Father's Day fishing trip on Lake Mendocino. Carlos was born in Los Angeles in 1956. He is survived by his mother, Velia; brothers, Victor (Adela) and Rick (Lei) Soto; sister, Olivia Soto; many nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts and cousins. He was preceded in death by his father, Manuel Soto.
Carlos lived his life on his own terms. He left home at an early age and had many adventures and extraordinary experiences during his many travels. He walked across the Alaska tundra, saw the Northern Lights and survived a moose stampede. He loved nature and being in it; he enjoyed camping, fishing and rock climbing. Carlos had many different jobs; Alaska pipeline, fought brush fires, greens keeper, cook, etc, etc. He loved his family and friends with all his heart. His friendship was unwavering and there was nothing he would not do for us. And then there was his beloved bambino, Vincent. Carlos and his son were always together and now they will be together for eternity. They will remain forever in our hearts...till we meet again.
A funeral service will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, July 6, 2019, at Daniels Chapel of the Roses, 1225 Sonoma Ave., Santa Rosa. Graveside service and burial will follow at Santa Rosa Memorial Park, 1900 Franklin Ave. A visitation will be held from 3:00 to 8:00 pm on Friday, July 5th at Daniels Chapel of the Roses.
The Soto family extends our heartfelt thanks to all the friends, family, organizations and volunteers for all of their support and extraordinary search, rescue and recovery efforts.
Published Online in the Press Democrat on June 30, 2019